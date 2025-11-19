Treasury again rules out further IR35 review after MPs’ questions The Treasury has again declined to provide any fresh assessment of the economic impact of the off-payroll working rules after an MP asked how the reforms were affecting specific industry… Read more

Businesses identify IR35 as top reform priority in government questionnaire The results of a recent government questionnaire asking businesses which rules and regulations were holding them back found that IR35 was the most frequently cited measure that requires reform The… Read more

HMRC won’t appeal PGMOL case after decade of litigation HMRC has confirmed that it will not appeal the latest First-tier Tribunal decision in the long-running PGMOL employment status case. The decision brings more than ten years of litigation over… Read more

Kemi Badenoch pledges to reform IR35 if Conservatives return to power Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has pledged to reform IR35 if her party returns to government. Speaking at TheCityUK’s annual conference, a major gathering of financial services leaders and policymakers, Badenoch… Read more

IR35 Shield FOI data shows CEST usage down 71% in two years New figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request suggest businesses are continuing to move away from HMRC’s Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool when assessing IR35 status. The… Read more

63% of contractors reject inside IR35 roles as hiring friction worsens Almost two-thirds of contractors have turned down work because it was deemed inside IR35, according to new research from IPSE and Qdos. The survey of 505 contractors found that 63%… Read more

PGMOL status case: Tribunal rules referees are not employees After more than ten years of legal proceedings, the First-tier Tribunal has today ruled that National Group football referees are not employees for tax purposes. The decision brings this phase… Read more

April 2026 joint and several liability rules – no direct impact on IR35 New tax rules affecting umbrella company supply chains will take effect from 6th April 2026, introducing joint and several liability (JSL) for unpaid PAYE and National Insurance. The changes introduced… Read more