IR35 and off-payroll working in plain English

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What is IR35?

Overview of the IR35 legislation, why it was implemented in April 2000 and what happens if you are caught.

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Compare take-home pay for an outside IR35 limited company engagement with an umbrella company role commonly described as ‘inside IR35’.

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We focus solely on IR35 and the off-payroll rules, providing clear, practical guidance for contractors, clients and agencies.

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